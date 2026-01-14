Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Treaty Oak Revival brings its headline tour to CFG Bank Arena

Treaty Oak Revival.jpg
Courtesy: Treaty Oak Revival
Treaty Oak Revival.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — They are described as a mix of rock, country, and a punk attitude, and the band, Treaty Oak Revival, is bringing all that to Baltimore for one night at CFG Bank Arena.

Baltimore is the 4th stop on their US World Tour, which kicks off February 5th.

Treaty Oak Revival’s third self-released studio album, West Texas Degenerate, marks the biggest debut of the band’s career, landing at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock and Americana/Folk Albums charts and earning acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Brooklyn Vegan, and more.

Check out all the big events coming to CFG Bank Arena here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are