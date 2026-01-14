Treaty Oak Revival brings its headline tour to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — They are described as a mix of rock, country, and a punk attitude, and the band, Treaty Oak Revival, is bringing all that to Baltimore for one night at CFG Bank Arena.

Baltimore is the 4th stop on their US World Tour, which kicks off February 5th.

Treaty Oak Revival’s third self-released studio album, West Texas Degenerate, marks the biggest debut of the band’s career, landing at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock and Americana/Folk Albums charts and earning acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Brooklyn Vegan, and more.

