Thrill, spectacle and 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' Ringling returns to Baltimore!

BALTIMORE — Prepare for jaw-dropping thrills and non-stop action. “The Greatest Show on Earth” returns to Baltimore. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will be at CFG Arena April 11-13.

75 performers from over 18 countries come to the stage with a mix of acrobatics, dance, music, comedy, and high-flying stunts.

The One Wheel Wonder climbs aboard the world’s tallest unicycle standing at over 34 feet high. Then there’s the Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze, a first for Ringling. Nine aerial artists will soar in every direction 40 feet in the air.

The adrenaline keeps pumping with the Double Wheel of Destiny. Acrobats jump between spinning wheels 30 feet above the ground.

And don’t blink or you may miss the human rocket, launching across the arena at 65 miles per hour.

Shows are:

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

