BALTIMORE, MD — It's a "big dill", sorry we couldn't resist.

The World's Largest Pickle Party is heading back to Baltimore for the 5th year.

Pickle lovers, September 21st is your day as the "In My Pickle Era Tour" makes its stop at Power Plant Live.

The event is fun for the entire pickle-loving family.

There will be 100 types of pickles from vendors in what will be known as "Pickle Row". You'll be able to sample pickle juices and take some home.

AARON RAYSOR PHOTOGRAPHY

There will be all sorts of pickle-themed foods. Stuffed pickle pretzels, pickle bacon, pickle pizza, and pickle ice cream, just to name a few.

Aaron Raysor Photography

Along with the food, and various pickle juices, there will be a rock climbing wall, face painting, and craft vendors with all the pickle you could possibly purchase.

The event runs from 12pm-7pm on September 21st.

Tickets are already on sale. So if you relish a day with nothing but pickles (apologies again) get your tickets ahead of time.

