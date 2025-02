COLUMBIA, Md. — A big tour with some big names is heading to Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour is the biggest Outlaw tour to date and is coming to the Columbia music venue.

The festival will be September 14, 2025, and will feature Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, and Madeline Edwards.

In all the tour will make a total of 35 stops across 22 states.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10am.