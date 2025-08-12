BMW Championship returns to Caves Valley for first time since 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The BMW Championship, the oldest non-major tournament on the PGA Tour dating back to 1899, has returned to Caves Valley in Owings Mills.

This week, the top 50 players in the PGA Tour FedExCup standings will compete for the prestigious title.

Among the competitors is Rickie Fowler, who qualified for the championship after finishing T6 last week in Memphis.

"I knew what I needed to do last week. It was good enough, and it would have been nice to give myself a chance to get into that playoff or having a chance to win, but kind of the main goal going into the last week was to have a tee time this week. So definitely happy with that," Fowler said.

This marks Fowler's 12th time advancing to the BMW Championship, though he was not part of the championship when it was last held in Owings Mills in 2021.

Fowler shared his thoughts on the Caves Valley course after playing it on Tuesday.

"Yeah, it's a good walk. I played 18 this morning. So gonna be a full day, but it's a really cool place, cool piece of property, with what they've done here," he said.

Fowler's goal is to perform well this week as he aims to advance to East Lake in Atlanta for the next championship.

"Well, I mean, I need another really good week. I don't know the exact numbers of all the ifs, ands, or buts, but I know I need to play well, and we'll see if we can go ahead and do that worked out like we talked about last week," Fowler said.

