Swan Lake coming to The Lyric in February 2024

<b>Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions</b>
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 14:43:31-05

BALTIMORE, MD — One of the most beloved ballets of all time, Swan Lake, is coming to The Lyric, for one night only.

It is part of World Ballet Series ongoing 2023- 2024 U.S. tour.

Swan Lake features vivid hand-painted sets, hand-crafted costumes and rich storytelling played out by and ensemble of 50 dancers.

It also includes Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music.

Tickets are on sale now.

The production features Marius Petipa’s original choreography, lovingly retouched by Nadezhda Kalinina. Sergey Novikov is the scenic and costume designer, with special effects and makeup designed by Irina Strukova. World Ballet Series’ Swan Lake is produced by Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions.

