Support homeless pets at Barcs-toberfest, here's a look at your weekend planner!

Barcs-toberfest-Sat.: You can support homeless pets at Barcs-toberfest tomorrow.Its a fundraiser for Barcs which cares for thousands of homeless dogs, cats and other animals each year. There's a 5-k run in the morning, a pet parade, and a family-friendly festival with food trucks, face painters and a pet costume contest. Barcs-toberfest goes from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. At Patterson Park in East Baltimore.

Trick or Treating-Sat.: Get out for some early trick or treating in downtown Bel Air tomorrow. Participating businesses will have trick or treat posters outside their stores to greet kids in costumes. It goes from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Tails on the Rails- Sun.: Dogs are taking over the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore for Tails on the Rails! Pups can take a scenic ride to Carroll park, compete in a costume contest, and there's a "yappy" hour for the humans. Tails on the Rails is happening Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are 20 dollars.

Baltimore Monopoly Reveal-Fri.: The Baltimore edition of Monopoly will officially be unveiled tonight! The game was announced back in February and Mr. Monopoly asked locals to suggest Baltimore sites, landmarks, and businesses to be the game squares. The big reveal is at 7 at Power Plant Live! In downtown Baltimore.

