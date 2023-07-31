Slew of events for 40th annual National Night Out!

In preparation for this years National Night Out, here are some events that are happening around Maryland!
BALTIMORE: This year, Baltimore will host inter-generational fun for the whole family including bingo, field games, karaoke, basketball, card games, and more.
Mark your calendars and join us on Tuesday, August 1st for this year's National Night Out!
Tuesday,
August 1st, 2023
4 pm - 7 pm
Masjid Ul Haqq, Inc
Recreation Center
514 Wilson St,
Baltimore, MD 21217
No Boundaries Coalition Inc
P.O. Box 12825
Baltimore, MD 21217
ANNAPOLIS: Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Annapolis Office of Emergency Management (OEM) with other local and state agencies, will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The Annapolis locations are as follows:
Annapolis Gardens, 250 Croll Drive (5 to 8 p.m.)
Bay Ridge Gardens, 1 Bens Drive (5 to 8 p.m.)
Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street (6 to 8 p. m)
BALTIMORE COUNTY: Baltimore County Police will hold various events throughout the day, which include block parties, carnival games, school supply drives, educational seminars, and more!
LINK TO EVENTS: https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/departments/police/news/2023/07/18/baltimore-county-police-prepare-for-national-night-out-2023
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY: Anne Arundel County Police will hold demonstrations, information booths, heavy equipment, and more during their NNO celebrations!
LOCATIONS: Northern District:August 1, 2023
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
10th Avenue Park
Eastern District:
August 1, 2023
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Kinder Farm Park
Western District:
August 1, 2023
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Crofton High School
Southern District:
August 1, 2023
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Chesapeake Christian Fellowship
MARYLAND STATE POLICE: Festivities at each National Night Out site include family-friendly activities for all ages. Maryland State Police will participate in events at the following locations:
Annapolis Barrack – Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd., Millersville
Bel Air Barrack – Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air
Berlin Barrack – White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines
Centreville Barrack – Centreville Lawyers Row, 102 N. Liberty Street, Centreville
College Park Barrack –
Allen Pond Park, 3330 Northview Dr, Bowie
Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd., New Carrollton
Lakeland Community Park, 5051 Pierce Ave, College Park
Cumberland Barrack – Bel Air Elementary School, 14401 Barton Blvd., Cumberland
Easton Barrack –
Moton Park, 501 Port Street, Easton
Martin Sutton Memorial Park, 302 W. 4th Street, Ridgely
Forestville Barrack –
Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd., New Carrollton
Dutch Village Farmers Market, 5030 Brown Station Rd., Upper Marlboro
Prince George’s Country Fire/Ems Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd., Brandywine
Frederick Barrack –
79 W Frederick Street, Walkersville
5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick
Glen Burnie Barrack –
Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd., Millersville
Midway Commons Community Center and Heritage Park, Fort Meade
Golden Ring Barrack –
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, 10331 Philadelphia Rd., White Marsh
Middleborough Road and Harland Road, Essex
110 Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville
Chartley Shopping Center, 106 Chartley Drive, Reisterstown
Halethorpe Community Center, 1900 Northeast Ave., Halethorpe
58200 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville
Hagerstown Barrack –
Veterans Park, 68 W. Water Street, Smithsburg
Shafer Park, 37 Park Dr., Boonsboro
Byron Memorial Park, 11 Park Rd., Williamsport
Widmeyer Memorial Park on Creek Road, Hancock
JFK Highway Barrack –
Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air
10331 Philadelphia Rd., White Marsh
La Plata Barrack –
9765 Bel Alton Newtown Rd., Bel Alton
11201 Inwood Lane, White Plains
4375 Port Tobacco Rd., Nanjemoy
18210 Hyatt Ave., Benedict
1 Hickory Ln, La Plata
1001 Armes Dr., Waldorf
8848 Bancroft Dr., Waldorf
Leonardtown Barrack –
Joseph’s Community, 40610 Kavanaugh Rd., Oakville
Leonard’s Grant, Leonards Grant Parkway and N. Montague Drive, Leonardtown
Bay Ridge Estates, Bay Ridge Road, Great Mills
Joy Chapel Estates, Joy Chapel Rd., Hollywood
McHenry Barrack – Garrett County Fairground, 270 Mosser Road, McHenry
North East Barrack –
Meadow Park, Delaware Ave., Elkton
Rising Sun Fire Dept., 300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Hwy, Rising Sun
Prince Frederick –
4080 School Rd., Broomes Island
2325 Adeline Rd., Prince Frederick
4300 Hunting Creek Rd., Huntingtown
2425 Comptrollers Ct., Prince Frederick
340 Fairground Rd, Prince Frederick
849 Calvert Towne Dr., Prince Frederick
3825 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach
8285 Sycamore Rd., Lusby
Princess Anne Barrack – Garland Hayward Youth Center, 30660 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne
Rockville Barrack – Silver Spring
14906 Old Columbia Pike
915 Schindler Dr.
10116 Green Forest Dr.
9727 Mt. Pisgah Rd.
1100 Corliss St.
11600 Lockwood Dr.
9000 Manchester Rd.
Flora Singer ES, 2600 Hayden Dr.
Forest Knolls Pool, 11105 Foxglove Lane
Ellsworth Dr. from Fenton St. to Georgia Ave.
Montgomery Knolls ES, 807 Daleview Dr.
Salisbury Barrack – Salisbury City Park, 521 South Park Dr., Salisbury
Waterloo Barrack – Wilde Lake Middle School, 10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia
Westminster Barrack – War Memorial Park, Hampstead
MARYLAND TRANSIT POLICE: Maryland Transit Police representatives will be discussing transit safety, offering specific tips on staying safe, and listening to feedback at the Westport Light Rail Stop at 2114 Kloman St., Baltimore, Maryland 21230, from 5-7 p.m. and the Rogers Avenue Metro Subway Station at 4300 Hayward Ave., Baltimore, Maryland 21215, from 5-7 p.m.
HOWARD COUNTY: Parties will kick off at 6 p.m. at Wilde Lake Middle School (10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, MD 21044) where Chief of Police Greg Der, County Executive Calvin Ball, County Councilperson Christiana Rigby and Congressman John Sarbanes will welcome community members to the event.
The free kick-off event at Long Reach will feature food trucks, police and fire displays, a deejay, child-friendly activities, games, giveaways, displays from local businesses and community groups and more!