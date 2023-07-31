Slew of events for 40th annual National Night Out!

In preparation for this years National Night Out, here are some events that are happening around Maryland!

BALTIMORE: This year, Baltimore will host inter-generational fun for the whole family including bingo, field games, karaoke, basketball, card games, and more.

Mark your calendars and join us on Tuesday, August 1st for this year's National Night Out!

Tuesday,

August 1st, 2023

4 pm - 7 pm

Masjid Ul Haqq, Inc

Recreation Center

514 Wilson St,

Baltimore, MD 21217

No Boundaries Coalition Inc

P.O. Box 12825

Baltimore, MD 21217

ANNAPOLIS: Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Annapolis Office of Emergency Management (OEM) with other local and state agencies, will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The Annapolis locations are as follows:

Annapolis Gardens, 250 Croll Drive (5 to 8 p.m.)

Bay Ridge Gardens, 1 Bens Drive (5 to 8 p.m.)

Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street (6 to 8 p. m)

BALTIMORE COUNTY: Baltimore County Police will hold various events throughout the day, which include block parties, carnival games, school supply drives, educational seminars, and more!

LINK TO EVENTS: https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/departments/police/news/2023/07/18/baltimore-county-police-prepare-for-national-night-out-2023

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY: Anne Arundel County Police will hold demonstrations, information booths, heavy equipment, and more during their NNO celebrations!

LOCATIONS: Northern District:August 1, 2023

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

10th Avenue Park

Eastern District:

August 1, 2023

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Kinder Farm Park

Western District:

August 1, 2023

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Crofton High School

Southern District:

August 1, 2023

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chesapeake Christian Fellowship

MARYLAND STATE POLICE: Festivities at each National Night Out site include family-friendly activities for all ages. Maryland State Police will participate in events at the following locations:

Annapolis Barrack – Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd., Millersville

Bel Air Barrack – Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air

Berlin Barrack – White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines

Centreville Barrack – Centreville Lawyers Row, 102 N. Liberty Street, Centreville

College Park Barrack –

Allen Pond Park, 3330 Northview Dr, Bowie

Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd., New Carrollton

Lakeland Community Park, 5051 Pierce Ave, College Park

Cumberland Barrack – Bel Air Elementary School, 14401 Barton Blvd., Cumberland

Easton Barrack –

Moton Park, 501 Port Street, Easton

Martin Sutton Memorial Park, 302 W. 4th Street, Ridgely

Forestville Barrack –

Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd., New Carrollton

Dutch Village Farmers Market, 5030 Brown Station Rd., Upper Marlboro

Prince George’s Country Fire/Ems Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd., Brandywine

Frederick Barrack –

79 W Frederick Street, Walkersville

5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick

Glen Burnie Barrack –

Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd., Millersville

Midway Commons Community Center and Heritage Park, Fort Meade

Golden Ring Barrack –

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, 10331 Philadelphia Rd., White Marsh

Middleborough Road and Harland Road, Essex

110 Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville

Chartley Shopping Center, 106 Chartley Drive, Reisterstown

Halethorpe Community Center, 1900 Northeast Ave., Halethorpe

58200 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville

Hagerstown Barrack –

Veterans Park, 68 W. Water Street, Smithsburg

Shafer Park, 37 Park Dr., Boonsboro

Byron Memorial Park, 11 Park Rd., Williamsport

Widmeyer Memorial Park on Creek Road, Hancock

JFK Highway Barrack –

Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air

10331 Philadelphia Rd., White Marsh

La Plata Barrack –

9765 Bel Alton Newtown Rd., Bel Alton

11201 Inwood Lane, White Plains

4375 Port Tobacco Rd., Nanjemoy

18210 Hyatt Ave., Benedict

1 Hickory Ln, La Plata

1001 Armes Dr., Waldorf

8848 Bancroft Dr., Waldorf

Leonardtown Barrack –

Joseph’s Community, 40610 Kavanaugh Rd., Oakville

Leonard’s Grant, Leonards Grant Parkway and N. Montague Drive, Leonardtown

Bay Ridge Estates, Bay Ridge Road, Great Mills

Joy Chapel Estates, Joy Chapel Rd., Hollywood

McHenry Barrack – Garrett County Fairground, 270 Mosser Road, McHenry

North East Barrack –

Meadow Park, Delaware Ave., Elkton

Rising Sun Fire Dept., 300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Hwy, Rising Sun

Prince Frederick –

4080 School Rd., Broomes Island

2325 Adeline Rd., Prince Frederick

4300 Hunting Creek Rd., Huntingtown

2425 Comptrollers Ct., Prince Frederick

340 Fairground Rd, Prince Frederick

849 Calvert Towne Dr., Prince Frederick

3825 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach

8285 Sycamore Rd., Lusby

Princess Anne Barrack – Garland Hayward Youth Center, 30660 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne

Rockville Barrack – Silver Spring

14906 Old Columbia Pike

915 Schindler Dr.

10116 Green Forest Dr.

9727 Mt. Pisgah Rd.

1100 Corliss St.

11600 Lockwood Dr.

9000 Manchester Rd.

Flora Singer ES, 2600 Hayden Dr.

Forest Knolls Pool, 11105 Foxglove Lane

Ellsworth Dr. from Fenton St. to Georgia Ave.

Montgomery Knolls ES, 807 Daleview Dr.

Salisbury Barrack – Salisbury City Park, 521 South Park Dr., Salisbury

Waterloo Barrack – Wilde Lake Middle School, 10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia

Westminster Barrack – War Memorial Park, Hampstead

MARYLAND TRANSIT POLICE: Maryland Transit Police representatives will be discussing transit safety, offering specific tips on staying safe, and listening to feedback at the Westport Light Rail Stop at 2114 Kloman St., Baltimore, Maryland 21230, from 5-7 p.m. and the Rogers Avenue Metro Subway Station at 4300 Hayward Ave., Baltimore, Maryland 21215, from 5-7 p.m.

HOWARD COUNTY: Parties will kick off at 6 p.m. at Wilde Lake Middle School (10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, MD 21044) where Chief of Police Greg Der, County Executive Calvin Ball, County Councilperson Christiana Rigby and Congressman John Sarbanes will welcome community members to the event.

The free kick-off event at Long Reach will feature food trucks, police and fire displays, a deejay, child-friendly activities, games, giveaways, displays from local businesses and community groups and more!