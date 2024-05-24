Watch Now
Sign-up for the Bel Air "Pup Crawl" to support the Humane Society of Harford County

Courtesy: The Humane Society of Harford County
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 24, 2024
BEL AIR, MD — Enjoy Bel Air's nightlife and help homeless animals at the 7th annual Pup Crawl!

The event is on Saturday, June 8th.

"This event is more than just a pub crawl; it's an important fundraiser to help offset the cost of surgeries, medications, vaccinations, and supplies for the thousands of animals we shelter annually,” said Bob Citrullo, Executive Director at HSHC. “It’s also a great way to spend a casual evening with friends and family supporting local businesses.”

All the participating establishments are within walking distance. You can get ticket details and a full list of participating businesses here.

Sign-in begins at 4:30pm at Looney's Pub. Everyone is invited back to Looney's at 9 for one last toast and to announce door prize winners.

In the meantime, make sure to check out all the adoptable animals at The Humane Society of Harford County.

