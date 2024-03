BALTIMORE — The 9 Tony Award winning Broadway musical comedy comes to The Hippodrome this March 19th - 24th.

The show is now offering a limited number of $25 dollar tickets via a lottery through the company Lucky Seat. The lottery opens March 8th and will accept entries through March 15th at 9:30am.

To enter, you'll have to make Lucky Seat account if you don't have one.

All lottery winners will be drawn on Friday, March 15 at 10:00am and winners will be notified via email on that day.