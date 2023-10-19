"Book of Mormon" to return to Hippodrome

BALTIMORE — The irreverent musical that's become one of Broadway's most successful shows ever is returning to Baltimore next year.

"The Book of Mormon" will be at the Hippodrome Theatre from March 19 through March 24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

The definitely-not-safe-for-work comedy musical made its debut in 2011 and was most recently in Baltimore in 2019. Developed by "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, "The Book of Mormon" tells the story of two Mormon missionaries sent to Uganda.

In true "South Park" style, it skewers not just The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but pretty much every other religion. The show, which won nine Tony awards (including Best Musical) played to a sold-out crowd all week in 2019 at the Hippodrome.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. to showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

For more information on the show, visit thebookofmormontour.com .

