Road closures begin for Artscape

BALTIMORE — Artscape will officially kick off this Friday, Aug. 2, in the Station North and Mt. Vernon areas of Baltimore.

The city announced traffic closures that are already starting, in light of the three-day festival.

Roads are being closed in phases, starting at 7 a.m. July 29. Parking restrictions are also in effect.

Some roads will remain closed through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The following roads will be closed through Aug. 6:

Mt. Royal between W. North Ave. and St. Paul St. (Access to Mt. Royal Ave. at I-83 exit ramp to Mt. Royal will be closed

Cathedral between W. Biddle and Mt. Royal

Dolphin between Howard and Mt. Royal

W. Preston between Cathedral and N. Howard

W. Oliver between Mt. Royal and Maryland (access to Fitzgerald Garage and UB Lot will be maintained)

W. Lanvale between Mt. Royal and Rutter

W. Lafayette between Mt. Royal and Rutter

W. Preston between Maryland and Cathedral (access to garage and Artscape permit parking will be maintained)

McMechen, Malster and Dickson streets will be closed behind MICA Bunting Center and Fox Building

The following roads will be closed from July 31 at 10 a.m. to Monday, Aug. 5 at 6 a.m.:



N. Charles between W. Preston and North Ave (ramp to I-83 closes at this time, and local access between Biddle and Preston will be maintained)

Lanvale between Maryland Ave. and Lovegrove (access to Amtrak parking at St. Paul Street will be maintained)

Lafayette between St. Paul and Maryland (access to gas station and Schuler School will be maintained)

N. Charles between North Ave. and W. 21st St.

W. 20th St. between Maryland Ave. and St. Paul St.

North Side Parking/Curb Lanes on North Ave. from N. Howard to St. Paul

South Side Parking/Curb Lanes on North Ave. from Maryland Ave. to N. Charles

The following roads will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 through Monday, Aug. 5, at 6 a.m.:

Falls Road from W. Lafayette to Maryland Ave.

Southbound JFX ramp to Maryland Ave.

Temporary traffic pattern will be installed on Maryland Ave. from Oliver St. to North Ave - vehicles will only be able to turn NORTH onto Maryland Ave at Oliver. Local access to Fitzgerald Garage will be maintained; Fitzgerald residents and UB students will be able to turn right onto Maryland Ave.

Northbound Maryland Ave. traffic must turn right at North Ave.

Intersection of Mt. Royal and Maryland Ave. will remain closed until Monday at 6 a.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, Maryland Avenue will be turned into a two-way traffic pattern from Preston to Mt. Royal for morning church services.

Drivers trying to access the church should follow St. Paul Street to Preston Street, then turn right going the opposite way onto Maryland Ave. to the parking lot.

Information about Charm City Circulator operations can be found here.

Chaka Khan will be headlining the first night of the event.

