'Queen of Funk' Chaka Kahn to headline Artscape's first night

BALTIMORE — She's every woman and she is taking the stage on the first night of Artscape in Baltimore.

Queen of Funk, Chaka Kahn, is headlining the festival on Friday, August 2.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and 10-time Grammy winner is no stranger to one of the largest free arts festivals in the country. She first performed at the festival in 1993.

"Chaka Kahn has been a soulful musical force and symbol of strength and determination for women all over the world for 50 years," said Rachel Graham, CEO of Baltimore's Office of Promotion and the Arts, in a statement.

Khan has released 22 studio albums and ten of her singles have been number one on the Billboard charts.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced this on his Instagram page yesterday and said, "Chaka Khan is going to grace Baltimore with a show like we’ve never seen before – and I can’t wait to welcome her with all the charm that Charm City has to offer. Artscape 40 is shaping up to be as legendary as Chaka Khan herself, and I know Baltimore will

show up to express our love for all things soul this August.”

Opening for her will be Maeta, an alternative R&B singer-songwriter.

Khan and Maeta join a musical lineup that includes the Queen of Percussion Sheila E., taking the stage at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

On Sunday, August 4, The Original Wailers, featuring Al Anderson lead guitarist for Bob Marley & The Wailers, will close out this year's festival.

The festival is August 2 - 4. For more information click here.

