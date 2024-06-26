Dill Dinkers Pickleball comes to Cockeysville next month

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Dill Dinkers is coming to Cockeysville later this month.

The new 27,579 square-foot indoor pickleball facility opens July 20 out of Railroad Crossing at 10912 York Road.

Steve Ator, a local resident and Towson grad is the franchise owner.

It's the fourth Dill Dinkers location developed in Maryland over the past couple years.

One in Frederick is scheduled to open this summer. Other locations in Finksburg and Columbia have already launched.

This latest location is open to all members and visitors of all ages and skill levels. Clinics, leagues, and private lessons will also be offered.

Pickleball continues to be one of the nation's fastest growing sports in popularity.

