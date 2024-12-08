PHOTOS: Baltimore's Most Festive Weekend returned this weekend

Our WMAR-2 News Photographer Felix Abeson went to check out Baltimore's Most Festive Weekend this year and here is some of what he saw:
Vendors were selling all sorts of Christmas-themed items.
A tugboat pulled Santa across the Inner Harbor in a beautifully lit up boat.
The excitement was palpable.
People got to ride a lit-up Ferris Wheel.
Walk through and check out different vendors.
And enjoy the magical atmosphere.
While Baltimore's Most Festive Weekend ends tonight (Sunday, December 8) at 8 p.m., there's more to come.
The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, which puts on Baltimore's Most Festive Weekend, has continuing holiday season activities over the next several weeks.
You can find more information here.