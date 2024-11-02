Gearing up for the holiday season! 'Winter on the Waterfront' returns to the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Halloween is over and it's time to get in to the holiday spirit! The Waterfront Partnership announced the return of "Winter on the Waterfront" kicking off with the opening of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink.

On Saturday, November 9 lace up your skates in the heart of downtown Baltimore. The rink will again be at the top of the Amphitheater between the two Harborplace pavilions.

The grand opening celebration is at 12 p.m. and the first 50 people to arrive will skate for free. There will be a DJ, hot cocoa, coffee, and pastries from Crust by Mack.

This year it is sponsored by the Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds.

“We are honored to continue supporting the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, a cherished tradition that brings joy and excitement to the heart of Baltimore during the holiday season,” said Amy Elias on behalf of the Pearlstone Family Fund and Elizabeth R. “Buffy” Minkin, president of the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds.

“Our commitment to Baltimore’s waterfront spaces helps ensure that families and visitors can come together to celebrate the season, create lasting memories, and experience the magic of winter in our city.”

The rink will be open until January 20, 2025.

Santa will appear on the ice on December 8 and 21. You can take pictures with him and his elves from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on those days.

The Christmas Village in Baltimore also returns this year opening officially on November 28. The authentic German Christmas Market has indoor and outdoor stalls featuring gifts, food, sweets, and drinks.

You can also come out and enjoy Baltimore's Most Festive Weekend on December 7 and 8.

The entire waterfront including Fells Point, Harbor Point, Harbor East and Inner Harbor, will be adorned with decorations.

Events that weekend include the Holiday Skate at the Ice Rink, Fells Point’s Old Tyme Christmas, Parade of Lighted Boats, and The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore’s Holiday Maker’s Market at the Harborplace Light St. Pavilion featuring 60+ homegrown brands and live music.

You can find a full list of events and holiday hours here.