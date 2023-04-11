Watch Now
Peter Frampton 'Never Say Never' tour coming to Maryland in July

Austin Lord
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 14:54:46-04

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Grammy-award winning guitarist Peter Frampton is making a stop in Maryland for his 'Never say Never' tour.

The tour will kickoff in June.

He left a note to fans saying how much better he is feeling and he also expressed his love for live performances.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.”

He's set to perform at the Theater at the MGM National Harbor on July 20th.

Presale for tickets begins on April 12th at 10:00 a.m.

To look for ticket information and other dates for the 'Never Say Never' tour, click here.

