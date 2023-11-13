Pantera will be in Baltimore during the second leg of their North American tour

BALTIMORE, MD — CFG Bank Arena will set the stage for heavy metal icons Pantera in 2024.

Pantera is set to take the stage in Baltimore February 24, 2024.

The band will again be joined by special guests, Lamb Of God, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

This second-leg comes after a 20-city tour in the summer of 2023.

In a release, sent by Live Nation Concerts, Pantera Bassist, Rex Brown stated, "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

Ticket presales and VIP upgrades begin on Tuesday, November 14 at 10 am.

General tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 am.