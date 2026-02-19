Not Just A Dream: Nelly really is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — It's almost baseball season in Baltimore.

What's better than watching a ballgame at Camden Yards?

How about a live music concert after the final out...

This season the Orioles are bringing back their Birdland Summer Music Series.

On Thursday the team announced a pair of special dates.

Multi-Grammy Award winning rapper Nelly will take the stage following a 4:05pm game on May 9.

The 'Just A Dream' singer is no stranger to the Baltimore area. He stopped at the Maryland State Fair in 2022, and toured with Janet Jackson in 2024.

Then on August 21, after a 7:05pm game, Vanilla Ice will headline an 'I Love the 90s' themed performance.

He'll be joined by Tone Loc, Tag Team, and Treach

Vanilla also had a recent stay in Maryland, when he took part in Ocean City's Rising Tides Festival last November.

Tickets for these games can be purchased here.