Nelly, Styx to perform live at this year's Maryland State Fair

Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 11:53:17-04

TIMONIUM, Md. — This year's concert lineup at the Maryland State Fair has been revealed, and it's star studded.

The 2022 Live On Track Concert series kicks off September 9, when multi-Grammy winning rapper Nelly takes the stage at 7:30pm.

Nelly is known for the hit singles “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar,” and "Hot In Here," among many others.

He's also crossed over into country music, releasing duets with superstars Tim McGraw and Florid Georgia Line.

Speaking of country music, Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina will perform the following night.

Then on September 11 the series will cap off with the legendary rock band Styx, at 6:30pm.

For decades Styx has sold millions upon millions of albums worldwide, recording renown songs such as "Lady," "Come Sail Away," and "Renegade."

Tickets for each show range from $55 to $75.

To purchase, click here.

