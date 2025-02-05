Watch Now
Nacho Mama's to auction off memorabilia Saturday

TOWSON, Md. — Wanna get your hands on some fun Nacho Mama's memorabilia?

This weekend is your big chance. The longtime restaurant, which sadly closed its doors last year, is auctioning off its merch on Saturday.

The always Baltimore-centric Mexican hot-spot is giving away "Elvis, Orioles, Colts, Natty Boh, Ravens and Nacho Mama's memorabilia!"

The auction will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Towson site of the former restaurant, at 2 West Pennsylvania Avenue.

You do need to RSVP ahead of time, so let them know before you go:

