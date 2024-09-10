Monster Jam coming to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — Monster Jam will roar into the CFG Bank Arena with 6-ton monster trucks, for a weekend this January.

Monster Jam announced today that it's bringing it "As Big As It Gets" competition and stunt show to Baltimore on Jan. 17-19.

That means the return of trucks like Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Megalodon®, Monster Mutt® Dalmatian, Just Get-Er-Done, Raminator, and and Rammunition.

Tickets are on sale now; the general public can buy them starting Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The event is part of Monster Jam's Arena Championship Series East. It promises massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers for "a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts."

The drivers include Krysten Anderson in the legendary Grave Digger® and Tony Ochs in ThunderROARus.

Saturday and Sunday will kick off with a Monster Jam Pit Party, where fans can meet the trucks up close, snap selfies, meet drivers and collect autographs.

A Monster Jam Trackside experience happens about an hour before the event, with pit-crew sneak peeks and epic giveaways, followed by opening ceremonies.

Eight top drivers will compete for an Arena Championship Series East title and a spot in the Monster Jam World Finals on July 4th weekend in Salt Lake City.

More information is on the Monster Jam website.