Maryland's leaves are changing, here's where to see them!

BALTIMORE — The weather is changing and that means the leaves are too!

We asked you for some of the best places to see the fall foliage and here's what you said:

DEEP CREEK:

Located in Garrett County, Deep Creek is an outdoor adventurer's dream destination, no matter the season. They offer fall foliage driving tours with stops including Casselman River Bridge, Swallow Falls State Park and Herrington Manor State Park.

CATOCTIN MOUNTAINS:

GUNPOWDER FALLS:

Gunpowder Falls State Park is now one of Maryland’s largest state parks. It is divided into six areas covering over 18,000 acres in Harford and Baltimore Counties. Gunpowderfeatures more than 120 miles of multi-use trails, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and a swimming beach and marina.

WEBER'S CIDER MILL FARM:

ROCKS STATE PARK:

Tucked away in Harford County, this park features 855 acres of forest land. The main section of the parkincludes three picnic areas, 3.5-miles of hiking trails and access to Deer Creek, which is good for fishing, wading and tubing.