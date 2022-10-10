Where to get your fix of fall foliage

MARYLAND — As the weather begins to cooldown, the leaves begin to finally change colors. The fall foliage is starting to become visible throughout Maryland but where is the color the best right now?

According to the Department of Natural Resources, western Maryland is where the leaves are near peak or at their midpoint. So, if you are looking to get a little color pop, run to the hills for your fall escape.

For those that are waiting for the colors to get closer to central Maryland, we still have a few more days before the leaves around us start fully changing. DNR still has all of central Maryland under the "just changing" category. So, while a few leaves may have changed, most trees are still green.

Over towards the Eastern Shore, changes have not been noted much if any at all. The trees will still need some time to change and get their color going.

The fall chill will also be in place for us as we head into Friday and Saturday. This means that if you are heading out to see the fall foliage in western Maryland, you can break out that knit sweater and your favorite boots without having to worry about overheating.