Maryland Tulip Festival blooming in New Windsor!

NEW WINDSOR, MD — Ready to see an amazing field of tulips?

The good news is you don't have to travel far.

The Maryland Tulip Festival is opening up on April 12th at Local Homestead Products in New Windsor, Carroll County.

100,000 tulips are covering over an acre of Carroll County farmland.

The big festivities kick off the weekend of April 12th, with the main events happening Saturday and Sunday.

You should get tickets ahead of time. You can do that here. Tickets are $16, and you get 6 tulip stems. Kids are $8 with 3 tulip stems.

The Maryland Tulip Festival is a joint effort between two farms in Carroll County.

Together Old Line Flower Co’s history of being Maryland’s first tulip you-pick farm and Local Homestead’s extensive experience and respect in the community for their year-round agri-tourism and on-farm market.