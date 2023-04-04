Maryland TacoFest coming to Annapolis in May

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Get ready to feast and be festive!

The Maryland TacoFest is coming to Annapolis on Saturday, May 6 at the Maryland Hall from noon to 4 p.m.

The event is free to attend and people will be able to cast votes for Best Taco and Best Salsa. Attendees will also be able to sample and purchase items as well. Drinks, churros, and ice cream will also be available.

The festival will also include live music from local bands and artists , a live dancing horse show, a beer and margarita tent, tequila tastings and family-friendly activities like face painting, craft stations, a mechanical bull, raffles, and more.

To get your tickets and to learn more about the festival, clickhere.