Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Maryland TacoFest coming to Annapolis in May

You Can Now Get Jelly Beans In Flavors Inspired By Taco Trucks
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
You Can Now Get Jelly Beans In Flavors Inspired By Taco Trucks
Posted at 12:46 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 13:28:35-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Get ready to feast and be festive!

The Maryland TacoFest is coming to Annapolis on Saturday, May 6 at the Maryland Hall from noon to 4 p.m.

The event is free to attend and people will be able to cast votes for Best Taco and Best Salsa. Attendees will also be able to sample and purchase items as well. Drinks, churros, and ice cream will also be available.

The festival will also include live music from local bands and artists , a live dancing horse show, a beer and margarita tent, tequila tastings and family-friendly activities like face painting, craft stations, a mechanical bull, raffles, and more.

To get your tickets and to learn more about the festival, clickhere.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices