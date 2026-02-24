Maryland native to perform in Back to the Future: The Musical at the Hippodrome

BALTIMORE — Marty McFly is driving the DeLorean to Baltimore.

Back to the Future: The Musical is at the Hippodrome from February 24 through March 1. The movie's co-creator, Bob Gale, helped to transform the cult classic to the stage.

Among the performers in the musical is Jenny Dalrymple of Potomac, Maryland. She is part of the ensemble cast, which includes the role of the "Clocktower Woman."

This is Dalrymple's first national tour and she's excited to bring the show to her home state.

"I grew up seeing shows at the Hippodrome, so it's going to be a really surreal experience," said Dalrymple. "If I could tell little Jenny that she would be up there, she would be so thrilled and grateful, and I am feeling all those feelings. I just can't wait."

When asked if she thinks fans of the movie will enjoy the musical, Dalrymple said she believes the show delivers in every aspect.

"The tech is pretty cool. This movie is known for the special effects and everything, and how is that going to get on stage and do the job? It truly exceeded my expectations, and from what I hear from the audience members, it exceeds their expectations too," she said.

To purchase tickets, click here.