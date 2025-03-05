Watch Now
Maryland Italian Festival moving to Ripken Stadium

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Maryland Italian Festival will now have a new home - at Ripken Stadium.

The organizers announced that they're moving their location from the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air.

The three-day festival - which will run from Sept. 26 to 28 this year - says it will be on "the expansive parking lot of Ripken Stadium."

The Aberdeen minor-league stadium offers the celebration "more space, better accessibility, and an even bigger lineup of food, music, and entertainment!"

The festival drew 25,000 people from 15 states in 2023.

