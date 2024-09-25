BEL AIR, Md. — Three days of Italian heritage and culture returns to Harford County this weekend.

The Galbani Maryland Italian Festival offers fun for the entire family such as live entertainment, cooking and wine demonstrations, retail vendors, and all the food you can handle.

Frank Stallone is the headlining performer.

The brother of actor Sylvester Stallone is not only known for appearances in some of the famous Rocky and Rambo franchise films, but he's also an accomplished musician.

Other featured artists taking the festival stage include Blond Ambition and Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms.

Carnival rides and a bocce tournament will also be part of the festivities.

The event is being held at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air.

Adult entry costs $10 per day or 23 for all three days, while children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchasedonline or at the gate.

The festival kicks off Friday, September 27 from 5 to 11pm.

Doors open at 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

A 10am mass will be held before the festival Sunday.

Last year's inaugural event attracted 25,000 people from over 15 states.