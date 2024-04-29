Maryland Film Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Film Festival has always been "really a filmmaker's festival and a festival of discovery," noted KJ Mohr, who's the director of the event and its director of programming this year.

The celebration of the motion picture has been around since 1999, and it's marking its 25th anniversary this year - after taking a hiatus last year to rethink its operations, along with the Parkway Theatre.

The festival is arriving May 2 through May 5, with most events happening at The Parkway. (More info is at MdFilmFest.com .)

It will kick off with a welcome from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the regional premiere screening of "Luther: Never Too Much," a biography of musical icon Luther Vandross.

There'll also be "Trans Shorts Under the Stars," curated by Lilly Wachowski (known for "The Matrix" trilogy) and Mickey Mahoney; a 1925 silent film by Oscar Micheaux called "Body and Soul," with a live musical score; an event called Cinetech that focuses on the future of moving images, including immersive experiences, virtual reality, augmented reality and gaming; and the return of "John Waters Presents," with the prominent homegrown filmmaker showcasing a film this year called "Butt Boy."

There'll also be free family programs starting each day of the festival, for all ages, such as the animated "Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds" at 10 a.m. May 5.

Mohr said that one-third of the movies this year are local or have local connections, and she is open to expanding the festival to other parts of Maryland.

The film festival "has evolved and morphed so much over 25 years," she said, moving from Maryland Institute College of Art spaces and The Charles theater before the renovation of The Parkway.

I would love to expand it all over Maryland. There are great festivals throughout the state, but it would be really fun to expand Maryland Film Festival to reach all areas throughout the area. It doesn't all have to be in May...I would also like to really expand it around town.

And, as its website says: "We're more than a film fest" - listing the festivals offerings of music, tech, food, parties, gaming, and art.

Mohr said: "It's more than a film festival, it's a place to come and meet, find community and find connections, and go to parties, and have great food. And it's just going to be a lot of fun."