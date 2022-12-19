Baltimore's Parkway Theatre to pause operations during early part of 2023

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Parkway Theatre on Monday announced its plans to pause operations during the early part of 2023.

For now no screenings, programs, or events will be held until further notice.

The move comes after the decision was made to also postpone the 2023 Maryland Film Festival, which owns the venue.

A slow economic recovery from the pandemic, challenges and changes in the film industry, and shifts in movie-going habits were among the many issues considered in the decision making process.

The hope is to bring the festival back in time for its 25th anniversary in the spring of 2024.

In the meantime, the organization will reduce its staff and focus on coming up with and implementing a new business model.

“After a difficult few years, we fully reopened the Parkway Theatre in 2022, excited about the promise of audiences returning and our future as a vibrant hub for film and media,” said Sandra Gibson, executive director of the Maryland Film Festival. “The slow economic recovery, challenges and changes in the film industry, and shifts in movie-going habits have thwarted our efforts, despite extraordinary initiative from our team. We are disappointed that we need to pause this work, but understand the decision and the importance of developing a plan that will support our community and the passions of artists and audiences.”