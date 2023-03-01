Maryland Cycling Classic makes return to Baltimore this September

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Cycling Classic makes its return to Baltimore in September.

Last year the 120.4 mile Classic held its inaugural event in Baltimore, which turned out highly successful.

This year's race is scheduled for Sunday, September 3.

Leading up to the event, lead sponsor UnitedHealthcare will hold multiple days of family-friendly activities centered on health and wellness.

In 2022 the company gifted new bikes to 50 children. Plans are to again give away bikes and helmets during educational school visits.

MORE: Baltimore City preps for inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic

The Maryland Cycling Classic is part of the UCI Pro Tour, which is said to be one of the top-ranked events in North and South America.

Participants represent more than 20 countries and some have even competed in nationally televised races such as the Tour de France.

Sep Vanmarcke, of Belgium, won last year's competition which stretched from Sparks to downtown Baltimore.