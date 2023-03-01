Watch Now
Maryland Cycling Classic makes return to Baltimore this September

Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 01, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Cycling Classic makes its return to Baltimore in September.

Last year the 120.4 mile Classic held its inaugural event in Baltimore, which turned out highly successful.

This year's race is scheduled for Sunday, September 3.

Leading up to the event, lead sponsor UnitedHealthcare will hold multiple days of family-friendly activities centered on health and wellness.

In 2022 the company gifted new bikes to 50 children. Plans are to again give away bikes and helmets during educational school visits.

The Maryland Cycling Classic is part of the UCI Pro Tour, which is said to be one of the top-ranked events in North and South America.

Participants represent more than 20 countries and some have even competed in nationally televised races such as the Tour de France.

Sep Vanmarcke, of Belgium, won last year's competition which stretched from Sparks to downtown Baltimore.

