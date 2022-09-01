Baltimore City preps for Sunday's inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is preparing for Sunday's inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic.
The 120.4 -mile race starts at 1:30pm along Falls Road, in the Sparks area of Baltimore County.
By 4:30pm, the race will enter the city and finish downtown at Pratt Street and Market Place around 6:30pm.
During the race, a 7.5 mile radius around Baltimore will be closed off to parking and traffic. Most road closures are expected to last between 1:30 and 6:30pm Sunday.
Some will close as early as Friday, September 2, including Lancaster Street between S. Exeter and Pratt Streets.
On Saturday, beginning at 5am, Market Place between Water and Pratt Street will be closed until the race finishes the next day, as will Pratt between Gay and President Streets.
More parking and traffic closures take effect on the day of the race, at which point the Charm City Circulator will also be impacted.
The Green route will not be in operation from 1 to 7pm that day, while the Orange route will be significantly modified.
Here is a full list of Sunday road closures:
Falls Road (both sides) – E. Cold Spring Lane to 36th Street
Paul Street (both sides) – E. Lafayette Avenue to Baltimore Street
Light Street (both sides) – E. Baltimore to Lombard Streets
Lombard Street (both sides) – Light Street to Hopkins Plaza
Hopkins Plaza (west side) – W. Lombard to W. Pratt Streets
Pratt Street (north side) – S. Gay Street to S. Central Avenue
Central Avenue (both sides) – E. Pratt to Dock Street
Dock Street (both sides) – S. Central Avenue to S. Caroline Street
Caroline Street (both sides) – Dock to Fleet Streets
Fleet Street (both sides) – S. Caroline Street to Broadway
Broadway (both sides) – Fleet to E. Baltimore Streets
Baltimore Street (both sides) – S. Broadway to S. Central Avenue
Central Avenue (both sides) – E. Baltimore to E. Madison Streets
Madison Street (both sides) – N. Central Avenue to Ensor Street
Ensor Street (west side) – E. Madison to E. Monument Streets
Hillen Street (both sides) – E. Monument Street to Fallsway
Fallsway (both sides) – Hillen to E. Madison Streets
Madison Street (both sides) – Fallsway to N. Calvert Street
Calvert Street (both sides) – E. Madison to Federal Streets
Federal Street (both sides) – N. Calvert to Barclay Streets
Barclay Street (both sides) – Federal Street to E. Lafayette Avenue
Lafayette Avenue (both sides) – Barclay to St. Paul Streets
Falls Road (both sides) – Maryland Avenue to St. Paul Street