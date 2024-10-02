Maryland 5 Star coming to Cecil County

FAIR HILL, Md — It's one of the top equestrian events in the world and it's coming back to Cecil County.

The MARS Maryland 5 Star runs October 17th-20th at Fair Hill.

On Tuesday a special guest stopped by the WMAR studios to promote the event.

Oliver is a mini horse from Full Moon Farm in Finksburg. He'll be part of the family fun at the elite equestrian event.

Oliver's owner, Savannah Fulton, "It's a top-level competition. People are bringing their horses from all over the world, which is a huge endeavor, putting horses on a plane, putting people on a plane. The more overseas competitors we get the more we're excited because it means we're getting the word out that it's a top-class facility, a world-class venue."

In 2023, the 5 Star welcomed over 29,000 spectators with nearly 170 competitors representing 14 different countries.

And while it's about the horses, it's also about family fun, "If you've got someone in the family who loves horses, you can send them to the horses. And if maybe your brother doesn't like the horses you can watch the Corgi races or get your faces painted. There is something for everyone."

There are also over 100 vendors in the South Chalet Shops, a great chance to shop artisans and high-end retailers and get ahead of your holiday shopping.

The event brought in $11.6 million in direct spending impact and $19.9 million in total business sales in the state of Maryland.

Get your Maryland 5 Star tickets here.