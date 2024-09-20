Luke Bryan inspired corn maze in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — Country music star Luke Bryan's 2024 Farm Tour is not coming to Maryland, but those places probably do not have a Luke Bryan inspired corn maze.

Only Middletown's Summers Farmcan lay that claim!

Courtesy: Summers Farm

Summer's Farm kicked off their Fall Festival. It's everything you can imagine to get you in the Fall spirit.

This is a full day trip with pumpkin fields, sunflower fields, goats, even jumping pillows, and yes, the Luke Bryan corn maze.

Jones Co Creative/Jones Co Creative

“The farm experience is everything we hoped it would be -- and we see families return year after year based on their fond memories of the past,” Teresa Summers said. "Summers Farm is almost 3 decades in the making."

The festival is open on select days from September 14th through October 31st tickets are available at summersfarm.com.

Summers Farm is located at 5307 Hollow Road in Middletown, Maryland.