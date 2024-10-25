Lots of fun happenings this weekend around town

BALTIMORE — We're expecting another great weekend to enjoy some beautiful fall weather!
Here's a look at just some of the activities you can join in on:
BARCStoberfest: Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patterson Park
This pet-friendly festival and fundraiser benefits lifesaving programs and animal care at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. The festival in in it's 20th year and includes the annual "Ready, Set, SNIFF!" 5K Run, Howl-o-Ween Pet Costume Contest, Barkin' Beer Garden vendors, kid's activities, and more! This year's goal is $375,000. Find more here.
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk: Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. at Rash Field in Baltimore
The Down Syndrome Association of Maryland is asking the community to come together and step up to raise funds.
This year's goal is $120,000. You can find more on the goal and registration here.
Tails on the Rails: Sunday, October 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at B&O Railroad Museum
Bring your pet to the B&O Railroad Museum for "Yappy Hour". It's the only time of the year where dogs are allowed on the mile one express train. Buy your tickets here.