Lots of fun happenings this weekend around town

This pet-friendly festival and fundraiser benefits lifesaving programs and animal care at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. The festival in in it's 20th year and includes the annual "Ready, Set, SNIFF!" 5K Run, Howl-o-Ween Pet Costume Contest, Barkin' Beer Garden vendors, kid's activities, and more! This year's goal is $375,000. Find more here .

Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk: Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. at Rash Field in Baltimore

The Down Syndrome Association of Maryland is asking the community to come together and step up to raise funds.

This year's goal is $120,000. You can find more on the goal and registration here.

