BALTIMORE — Comedy fans looking to score Kevin Hart tickets in Baltimore next year, are in luck!

The star comedian just added a second date at the Lyric on March 29, 2025.

Hart's first live performance on March 28 already sold out.

The back to back shows are part of Hart's 'Acting My Age' tour, which he says will be "about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.”

Tickets go on sale to the public October 4, with pre-sale beginning October 2 at 10am.