Kevin Hart to bring his 'Acting My Age' tour to the Lyric Baltimore March 2025

BALTIMORE — He's made you laugh through your TV screen, now you get to laugh right with him in person.

Kevin Hart is bringing his 'Acting My Age' tour to the Lyric Baltimore.

The date is set for Friday, March 28, 2025.

“Acting my Age” is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter,” Hart said regarding the tour.

This will be a 'phone-free' experience, meaning the use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be allowed.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, August 7 at 10:00 am.

General sale tickets will be open to the public starting August 9 at 10:00 am.

For ticket information, click here.