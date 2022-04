HANOVER, Md. — Dave Chapelle is coming to Maryland to celebrate the 10-year Anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel.

The legendary comedian will perform two nights back-to-back on June 18 and 19, at the Arundel Mills based casino hall in Hanover.

.

Tickets run as low as $89.99 and go on sale April 29, at 10am.

Guests attending the show will have to lock all recording devices, including cellphones and cameras, inside a pouch that will be given out during entry.