Katy Perry bringing summer fireworks to Baltimore

<p>CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Katy Perry performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)</p>
BALTIMORE — There's a big firework coming to Baltimore this summer.

Pop star sensation Katy Perry is bringing her Lifetimes Tour to CFG Bank Arena on August 15.

The songstress is known for hit singles like “Firework,” “Roar,” "Teenage Dream,” and “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg.

Despite winning five American and Billboard Music Awards, Perry is still looking for her first Grammy win.

She also just wrapped up her seventh and final season as a judge on American Idol. Her fellow judge on the show, Luke Bryan, also announced a concert in Maryland later in the year.

Tickets for the show on-sale January 31.

