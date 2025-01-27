Crashing the party at Merriweather Post Pavilion: Luke Bryan to perform live this August

COLUMBIA, Md. — Luke Bryan is about to crash the party at Merriweather Post Pavilion this summer.

The five time ACM and CMA entertainer of the year is set to take the stage in Columbia on August 7.

It's all part of Bryan's “Country Song Came On Tour," with special guests George Birge, Cole Goodwin, and Mae Estes.

The American Idol judge has amassed 26 number one hits on Billboard's country airplay charts, making him their Top Country Artist of the 2010s.

Tickets for the show go on sale January 31.