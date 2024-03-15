Jurassic World Live Tour promises "thrilling" weekend at CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — Families are in for a weekend of adventure when the Jurassic World Live Tour makes its premiere at CFG Bank Arena.

Born from the iconic Jurassic Park movie franchise, it's a show that people behind the scenes call "unparallelled" in production quality. Between the animatronics and the performers, they bring more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs to life for the crowd.

Good Morning Maryland's Randall Newsome went behind the scenes to get a taste of the experience with the help of stunt performers a "dinoteer" and one larger-than-life dinosaur.

Fans who attend the show and arrive an hour early can be a part of the pre-show experience which is included with regular ticket admission. You can see your favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and grab photos with them too.

Show schedule:



Friday, March 15th: 7:00pm

Saturday, March 16th: 2:30pm & 6:30pm

Sunday, March 17th: 10:30am, 2:30pm, & 6:30 pm

CFG Bank Arena — 201 W. Baltimore St. Baltimore, MD 21201