Jurassic World Live Tour promises "thrilling" weekend at CFG Bank Arena

Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Baltimore
Tranise Foster
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 12:24:31-04

BALTIMORE — Families are in for a weekend of adventure when the Jurassic World Live Tour makes its premiere at CFG Bank Arena.

Born from the iconic Jurassic Park movie franchise, it's a show that people behind the scenes call "unparallelled" in production quality. Between the animatronics and the performers, they bring more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs to life for the crowd.

Good Morning Maryland's Randall Newsome went behind the scenes to get a taste of the experience with the help of stunt performers a "dinoteer" and one larger-than-life dinosaur.

Watch Randall's tour guide performs motorcycle stunts:

"Dinoteer" Sho Hunt giving us a preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour
Fans who attend the show and arrive an hour early can be a part of the pre-show experience which is included with regular ticket admission. You can see your favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and grab photos with them too.

Must go faster!

Get to safety Randall!

Buy tickets here.

Jurassic World Stunt performer, Luke Littlefield
Show schedule:

  • Friday, March 15th: 7:00pm
  • Saturday, March 16th: 2:30pm & 6:30pm
  • Sunday, March 17th: 10:30am, 2:30pm, & 6:30 pm

CFG Bank Arena — 201 W. Baltimore St. Baltimore, MD 21201

