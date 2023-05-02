Jonas Brothers to perform five albums in one night at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — The Jonas Brothers are making their return to Baltimore later this year.

This time at CFG Bank Arena for a live concert September 22.

Coined "THE TOUR," the band will make 35 stops performing five albums each show.

The trio will then head from Baltimore to D.C. for a September 23 performance at Capital One Arena.

Last Friday the brothers played a "secret show" at Baltimore Soundstage.

Recently they unveiled a new single “Waffle House,” as part of their soon to be released record "The Album."

The band is also fresh off selling out Broadway and getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There's only one way to get tickets, and that's to pre-register here now through 11:59pm on May 6.