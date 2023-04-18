Jonas Brothers choose Baltimore to perform 'secret show'

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is one of three locations where the Jonas Brothers will perform a "secret show" later this month.

The date is April 28, but the time and location is still undisclosed.

For fans hoping to get tickets there's only one way, and that's to pre-register here before April 20 at 1pm.

The trio recently unveiled their newest single “Waffle House,” as part of their soon to be released record "The Album."

The band is also fresh off getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The two other secret shows will be held in Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas.