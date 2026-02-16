J. Cole announces Baltimore stop on 'The Fall-Off Tour' this summer

BALTMORE — Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer J. Cole is bringing "The Fall-Off Tour" to Baltimore on July 23, 2026, marking his return to the city for the second time this year.

Cole is embarking on his first solo headlining tour in five years since touring for his last studio album "The Off-Season" in 2021. The upcoming tour will also take him outside the country, marking his first world tour since 2017.

Cole was recently in Baltimore during his "Trunk Tour," where he sold CD versions of "The Fall-Off" as an homage to hip-hop's grassroots origins. The tour began in his home state of North Carolina and traveled through Silver Spring, Maryland, before concluding its Maryland stops in Baltimore.

"The Fall-Off" became Cole's seventh consecutive studio album to reach number one on the Billboard charts, making him the 22nd artist in history to achieve that milestone.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, February 17 at 11 a.m. for presale, with additional presales running throughout the week.

General on-sale will begin on Friday, February 20 at 11 a.m.

