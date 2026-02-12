The Real is Back in the DMV: J. Cole travels to Silver Spring, brings fans an unforgettable experience

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Multi-platinum rapper J. Cole brought his unique Trunk Sale Tour to the DMV area this week, delivering an intimate experience that harkened back to hip-hop's grassroots origins.

After releasing his long-awaited album "The Fall Off," Cole announced the unconventional tour on February 7, complete with his old Honda Civic—a nod to the days when he'd sell CDs directly to fans with the pitch: "Yo, you like hip hop?"

The Fayetteville native described the tour as reminiscent of his teenage years.

In his announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Cole thanked fans for their support over the years, calling "The Fall Off" his intended final album.

"I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music," Cole said.

The tour began in Cole's home state of North Carolina, with stops at Chapel Hill and North Carolina A&T University, before moving to Atlanta and then into the DMV region.

Cole kicked off his Virginia stop before making his way to Washington, D.C., where he greeted hundreds of fans at Howard University on Wednesday.

But his Silver Spring, Maryland, stop took an unexpected turn. Instead of the large crowds, Cole offered something entirely different.

"If there's anybody in the area that wants to ride with me in the Civic while we listen to the album, let me know," he posted on X.

Cole randomly selected local fans to join him for intimate listening sessions while cruising around Silver Spring.

Fans described the experience as unforgettable. "I loved the convos in the whip just as much as I love the album and I'll forever cherish the memories made tonight," one fan said. Another called meeting Cole "a manifestation."

Governor Wes Moore even tried to get Cole to come by Annapolis.

2014 Forest Hills Drive, how about 110 State Circle? @jcolenc, pull up!! https://t.co/tLULUROYU1 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) February 12, 2026

While Cole's next destination remains unknown, fans are clearly enjoying this unconventional farewell tour as the artist travels the country.