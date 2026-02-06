BALTIMORE — Stressed about your weekend plans? Let it go, because your Disney friends are back in Baltimore. Disney On Ice returns to CFG Bank Arena this weekend with a magical performance featuring Frozen and Encanto.

"Act one has a condensed version of the entire Frozen storyline,and then Act two has a condensed version of the entire Encanto storyline. Fantastic lighting and special effects, it's all there something for everybody," said Michael Lueck, ensemble skater in the show.

It's cold outside and chilly at CFG Bank Arena with the return of Disney On Ice It's cold outside and chilly at CFG Bank Arena with the return of Disney On Ice

Fans can expect to see favorite characters like Olaf, Anna, Elsa, and the Madrigal family brought to life on the ice through skating, music, and elaborate costumes.

The show blends the turns and tricks of professional figure skating with detailed wardrobe pieces that help tell the story. Some of those costumes are heavier than they look. The coronation dresses worn in the show can weigh up to 11 pounds.

After gliding through a Frozen adventure, audiences are taken to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia, the charming setting of Encanto.

"You meet all the magical family. You learn and see all their powers," said Sarah Lachenmeyer, ensemble skater in the show.

Disney On Ice shows are scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at CFG Bank Arena. Showtimes and ticket information are available here.