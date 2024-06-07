Is Red Lobster planning to close a fifth restaurant in Maryland?

BALTIMORE — Red Lobster is preparing to close its fifth Maryland restaurant, according to CNN.

Back in May the seafood chain filed for bankruptcy, claiming to be $1 billion in debt due partially to sagging cash flow.

As result the restaurant shut down 50 locations, including four in Maryland (Columbia, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring).

CNN reports the Red Lobster in Salisbury is now in danger of closing if the court approves their bankruptcy plans.

Dozens of other locations would also be on the chopping block if those plans go forward, two of them in nearby Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia, as well as Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Currently there are still more than 500 Red Lobster restaurants in the nation, several of which remain in Maryland near Annapolis, Hanover, Owings Mills and Nottingham.