IKEA opens in Annapolis, but with a different twist

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ikea is coming to Annapolis.

The grand opening is scheduled for April 24.

Located in the Annapolis Harbour Center on Solomon's Island Road, this isn't your typical Ikea store.

They call it a Plan and Order Point.

So, whats the difference you may ask?

While open daily to the general public, this store doesn't sell any inventory that's able to be taken home on-site.

Instead it's appointment-based consultations for those wishing to personally design and plan their own living space.

Once final arrangements are made with a store staff member, the furniture gets delivered to you rather than having to haul it home on your own.

Certain online orders can also be picked up at this new location.

Ikea will host a house warming party and official ribbon cutting on Wednesday from 11am to 2pm.

That's not all, the first 10 customers to order at the store will receive a $50 Ikea gift card.