Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

IKEA opens in Annapolis, but with a different twist

IKEA
Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ikea logo is shown on the side of the warehouse-sized store during the grand opening of New York City's first Ikea on Wednesday, June 18, 2008 in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn. The Swedish-based retailer, which sells easy-assembly furniture and housewares, has 34 other stores in the United States. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
IKEA
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 15:12:11-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ikea is coming to Annapolis.

The grand opening is scheduled for April 24.

Located in the Annapolis Harbour Center on Solomon's Island Road, this isn't your typical Ikea store.

They call it a Plan and Order Point.

So, whats the difference you may ask?

While open daily to the general public, this store doesn't sell any inventory that's able to be taken home on-site.

Instead it's appointment-based consultations for those wishing to personally design and plan their own living space.

MORE: IKEA to open Annapolis location

Once final arrangements are made with a store staff member, the furniture gets delivered to you rather than having to haul it home on your own.

Certain online orders can also be picked up at this new location.

Ikea will host a house warming party and official ribbon cutting on Wednesday from 11am to 2pm.

That's not all, the first 10 customers to order at the store will receive a $50 Ikea gift card.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices