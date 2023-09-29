IKEA to open Annapolis location

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — IKEA is set to open a small design store - called a "Plan and Order point" - in Annapolis later this year.

It will be IKEA's fourth site in Maryland.

The international furniture and home goods store will open at Annapolis Harbour Center, off of 2512 Solomons Island Road, later this year.

The 3,219-square-foot store will offer "home furnishing inspiration and personalized interior design planning, plus include an IKEA Pick-up point, allowing customers to pick up their purchases made online or purchased at the Plan & order point location. Purchases made at IKEA Annapolis can also be arranged to be transported to a customer’s home or to another convenient point of delivery."

The new IKEA format store also opened in Gaithersburg. IKEA has traditional stores in White Marsh and College Park.

Tony Giacona, Market Manager for IKEA U.S., said in a press release: